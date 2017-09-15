Unify approach towards deal implementation – JMEC

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has reiterated its call for a unified regional, continental and global approach towards the full implementation of the peace agreement.

The full implementation of the peace deal holds the key to peace and stability in the country, JMEC Chief of Staff Amb. Berhanu Kebede said during a visit by a delegation of the Pan-African Members of Parliament in Juba on Thursday.

Hon. Victor Phesheya Hlashwayo from Swaziland led the six-team delegation with other representatives from Uganda, Chad, Genuine Bissau, Ghana and Kenya including members of Secretariat.

“Any effort made by the international community should feed into the successful implementation of the Agreement,” Amb. Kebede stated.

Amb. Kebede also briefed the MPs on the Intergovernmental Authority on Development-led High Level Revitalization Forum and the regional efforts geared towards bringing the warring parties, including estranged groups towards inclusive implementation of the 2015 deal.

“This is a rich country that can come out of this quagmire if only peace is restored. There are 6 million people that are now food insecure in a country that is supposed to be the food basket of the region,” he said.

“Warring parties should be ready to resolve their differences politically and accommodate one another for peace to endure in this country.”

The Pan-African Parliament, also known as the African Parliament, is the legislative body of the African Union and has it headquarters in Midrand, South Africa.

It was formed to ensure development and economic integration of the continent.