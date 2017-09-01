Uhuru accepts court ruling

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court, despite disagreeing with the ruling of the judges.

In an address to the nation, Uhuru says he disagrees with ruling of the court, but respects the decision.

Mr. Kenyatta used his address to repeatedly call for peace among Kenyans, despite their political affiliation and the declaration of the court.

He says his party is ready to go back and seek the votes of the Kenyan people.

Mr. Kenyatta says despite the ruling by six “people”, the will of the forty million Kenyans would be restored.

He said his party is ready to return to the polls with the same agenda of sustained progress and development.

“It is important for us Kenyans to be respectors of the law. I personally disagree with the ruling that has been made today, but I respect it,” Kenyatta said.

“Take the hand of your sister/brother and shake it, and say amani [peace]. Your neighbor will still remain your neighbor regardless of whatever has happened,” he added.

For his part, Raila Odinga whose petition was upheld by the Supreme Court described the ruling as historical in Africa. He says it has restored the hope in democracy in Kenya.

“This is indeed a historic day for the people of Kenya, and by extension for the people of the continent of Africa. This is a precedent-setting ruling for democratization in Africa,” Raila said.

The two candidate will now go for fresh campaign for the Kenyan State House.

The chairperson of the Kenyan Election Commission, for his part, says his commission, takes note of the ruling of the Supreme Court, and that it respects the decision.

Wafula Chebukati said they intend to make internal changes to personnel and processes and prepare to hold fresh elections within 60 days.

He urges the court to urgently make public its reasons for the ruling in order to affect changes that are needed within the electoral commission.

Mr. Chebukati also called on the Director of Public Prosecution in Kenya to expeditiously investigate and prosecute any of the commission’s official that may have been involved in the violation of the election process.