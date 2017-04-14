Uganda to supply electricity to Nimule and Kaya

Uganda has reportedly agreed to supply electricity to two South Sudan border towns.

According to the spokesperson of the First Vice President, the Ugandan government will deliver electricity to the border areas of South Sudan such as Nimule and Kaya.

Chuol Lam said the plan was revealed after a meeting between FVP Taban Deng Gai and President Yoweri Museveni in Ugandan this week.

“The electricity of course is in the border, but the infrastructure is not there,” said Chuol.



Mr. Chuol said the Ugandan government will send a technical team to the borders areas within the next few weeks.

“President Museveni said that within the next few weeks he will send a technical team to study and see what they could do to bring the electricity,” he added.

Mr. Chuol said other issues discussed in the meeting between the two leaders include bilateral cooperation and construction of roads linking the two countries.

According to the Ugandan Rural Electrification Board Agency, the country has realized over 10,000km of Medium Voltage and approximately 7,000 Km of Low Voltage distribution powerlines, including to Elegu.

Elegu town is the last Ugandan trading centre to the South Sudan’s border town of Nimule.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), says South Sudan has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in Africa, with a per capita consumption of between 1 to 3 kWh, compared to an average in the Sub-Saharan African region of 80 kWh.

Based on 2013 data, only 1% of South Sudan has access to grid electricity, due to low level of power generation and the insufficient distribution network.

It says the future of the country’s electricity generation looks to be dominated by hydropower, as the country has the capacity for up to 2,100 MW; however, proposed projects must be funded before progress can be made.

In 2013, the government of South Sudan announced the construction of a one hundred and sixty million dollars hydro-power plant that will supply Nimule, Juba and its surrounding with 40 megawatts electricity.

The construction of the Fulla hydro-power transmission line of about 150 kilometers, supported by the Norwegian government, was to be completed by 2016.

The dam which was to be the main source of electricity for Juba and other major towns was to encourage industrialization.

The Nowergian embassy in Juba said the project failed to start due to insecurity. It feared for the safety of its engineers and the constructors, in the absence of tangible peace in South Sudan.