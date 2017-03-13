TNLA approves representatives to EAC Parliament

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly today approved the nine members who were appointed by the President to represent South Sudan at the East African Legislative Assembly in Arusha,Tanzania.

Six of them are from the ruling party, SPLM; while two represent the SPLM – IO and one from the other political parties.

They include Gabriel Alaak Garang-SPLM, Gai Deng Nhial-SPLM, Joseph Ukel Ubango-USAP, Dr Ann Ito-SPLM, Isaac Aziz Justine Basugbwa-SPLM, Thomas Tut-SPLM, Adil Elias Sandrai-IO, and Gideon Gatpan Tor-IO.

“They’ve already been sworn in as members to represent South Sudan in the East African Legislative assembly,” Presidential Advisor on Economic Affairs Aggrey Tisa confirmed it to Eye Radio Monday.

He said the lawmakers were first selected based on the political parties, regional and gender representation in the country, including the E.A.C. membership procedures.

Among the MPs are two females who were selected by the SPLM.

Mr. Tisa said the speaker of Transitional Legislative Assembly will soon notify the clerk of the East Africa Legislative assembly about the new members.

The Legislatures will join the E.A.C. assembly when its 5-year’s term expires in June this year.