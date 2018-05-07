Taban’s IO joins SPLM

The First Vice President has officially announced the dissolution of the SPLM-IO structure and chapters under his leadership.

In a statement dated May 7, Taban Deng Gai indicated that the dissolution of his group is in line with the SPLM reunification as stipulated in the 2015 Arusha Agreement.

Last week, the SPLM held its 4th National Liberation Council meeting in Juba with an objective of reunifying all the SPLM factions.

The meeting was also intended to discuss the revitalization of the peace agreement and the national dialogue process.

However, it was adjourned before it concluded and was rescheduled to take place in 45 days from May 4.

Taban Deng Gai says following the participation of his group in the recent National Liberation Council meeting, the SPLM finally endorsed the reunification Matrix and resolved to unite the SPLM as of the May 4, 2018.

He further directed all SPLM/IO members and cadres under his leadership, to strictly observe this reunification process as stated in the 2015 Arusha agreement.

“The Arusha Agreement is a status quo agreement; it [states that] everybody goes back to their posts,” Agel Ring, press secretary of the FVP, told Eye Radio.

“So, anybody in the SPLM-IO that did not have a position in the united SPLM has no place in the united SPLM.

“If there are vacancies then anybody who is capable within that united SPLM can aspire for any position and if it’s agreed by majority, then he can take that position.”

Taban replaced IO leader Riek Machar in 2016 after he fled the capital, Juba, after a new outbreak of violence.

But as events unfolded, the opposition split into two, with some members declaring allegiance to Taban; while others to Dr Machar.