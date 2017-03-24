Trump extends US national emergency on S Sudan

US president Donald Trump has extended the national emergency on South Sudan, saying the situation continues to pose a national security threat to the United States.

The emergency was first declared by Barrack Obama in 2014, a few months after the conflict began in Juba.

The executive order issued by Barack Obama in April 2014 is now extended by his successor Donald Trump.

In an order from the White House last evening, the new US President, Donald Trump, said the situation in South Sudan still threatens the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region.

Mr. Trump said the situation also continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

“For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13664 with respect to South Sudan,” President Trump said in the order dated March 22.

In 2014, Barack Obama executive order cited widespread violence, abuse of human rights, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers, and obstruction of aid workers.

Mr. Obama said the situation posed an unusual threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

The emergency meant that transfer of assets, in form of property or interests would be blocked for some individuals whose actions are considered to threaten peace in South Sudan.

The measure would also affect those who threaten transitional agreements, expand conflict, and commit human rights violations, and target women and children.

It also included those who recruit and use child soldiers, attack peacekeepers and aid workers, and those who help donate to such activities.

The government of South Sudan is yet to comment.