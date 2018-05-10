UN Security Council to blame if S. Sudan crisis escalates

The UN Security Council is to blame if the crisis in South Sudan escalates unchecked, says the world’s body under-secretary for peacekeeping operations.

Jean-pierre Lacroix said this is because the council has not pressurized IGAD to make public reports of ceasefire violations so that they are deliberated on.

“There must be consequences for blatant violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement and broken promises to protect civilians,” he stressed.

“As I first step to this direction, I encourage this council to urge IGAD to make public the CTSAMM ceasefire violations report.”

In March, IGAD said the government and Dr. Riek Machar forces failed to undertake the necessary investigation and accountability for ceasefire violations.

It gave them a month to submitted information on those responsible to the monitoring body, CTSAMM.

However, UN undersecretary for peacekeeping operations Jean-pierre Lacroix said fighting has continued in the country and the delay in publishing the reports is allowing the crisis to escalate.

“Without consequences, we have no one to blame but ourselves for allowing the crisis to escalate unchecked and perpetuating a lack of confidence in a political solution to the crisis,” he told the Security Council on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council, in March, threatened to consider an arms embargo and sanctions if fighting continues in South Sudan.

This came after a U.S.-drafted resolution was adopted unanimously during a session of the council’s meeting.