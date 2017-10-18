Revitalization forum to start within 2 months

The IGAD Council of Ministers say that it is expecting to start the revitalization forum within two months.

In a statement, the council said it has completed the consultation exercise, which began late last month with opposition group leaders, outside South Sudan.

They include former First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Dr. Lam Akol, the Chairman of National Democratic Movement, and representatives of the Former Detainees.

Others consulted are General Peter Gadet, the Chairman, South Sudan United Movement, Dr. Costello Garang, Chairman of South Sudan Patriotic Movement/Army, General Bapiny Monytuil, and Thomas Cirilo, among others.

The envoys also met with different stakeholders in Juba for the last four days, where they first consulted with the presidency.

Representatives of the National Alliance of Political Parties, Civil Society, Women’s Bloc, Youth Groups and Faith Based Leaders, were also consulted.

According to the IGAD Special Envoy’s Taskforce, the consultation was positive, and they are going to reflect on the outcomes of the meetings, including consideration of the various written contributions provided to them.

“Over the next few weeks the IGAD Special Envoy’s Taskforce will reflect on the outcomes of the consultation meetings, including consideration of the various written contributions provided to us, and develop options and recommendations for the revitalization process,” the statement read.

The IGAD team was led by Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopian Foreign Minister and Chairman of the IGAD Council of Ministers.