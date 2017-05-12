“My priority is to stabilize the country” – Gen Ajonga

The newly appointed SPLA Chief of General Staff says the priority of the army is to stabilize the country through the implementation of the terms of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

General James Ajonga who was appointed through a presidential decree on Tuesday night said he will work collaboratively with his colleagues at the SPLA General Command to restore security around the country.

“The country is in conflict and we will try our level best to stabilize the situation, above all, there is an agreement which has been signed between the government and opposition,” Gen. Ajonga said.

He said that the ongoing conflict should be resolved through the current Transitional Government of National Unity.

“There is a government of national unity and I believe it is the guidance because the priority now is to stabilize the situation,’’ He added.

General Ajonga also thanked his predecessor General Paul Malong for what he called the great role he has played in South Sudan since the 1980s.