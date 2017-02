President Salve Kiir has called on the people of the violence-affected Yei River State not to flee their homes, saying there will be peace soon in the area.

Kiir says some people in Yei town are living in fear, but he says those who fled the area to the neighboring countries also want to return to their homes.

He spoke on Monday during a function to celebrate 100 years of existence of the Episcopal Church in Yei.