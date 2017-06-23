Pajok: Leaders to rally armed groups behind peace

Community leaders in the former Magwi county of Imatong state have resolved to convince opposition groups who have taken up arms against the government to return home.

The resolution was reached during a two-day peace conference that ended yesterday [Thursday] in Pajok County.

It aimed at discussing differences that led to the emergence of opposition elements, resulting to violence in the area.

Eye Radio reporter who attended the conference said the meeting attended by members of the national and state parliaments as well as state government ministers resolved to also address land disputes and political differences in the area.

“The two days conference has come up with four resolutions; among them, the Acholi community acknowledged the presence of SPLA IO, they call to work together to ensure that the youth who have taken up arms come back home,” said Ijoo Bosco Modi.

Bosco said the armed groups called for equal distribution of power among clans and establishment of mechanisms to tackle them whenever conflict emerges.

The Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Torit, Rev. Thomas Oliha attened the peace conference and straced that the issue of land was among the major issues the community wants to address to bring about unity among them.

“They came with several resolutions really; One of them is about the land of Acholi, that is the contentious issues and they say, they will try to work to remedy and see to it that the two payams of Pajok and Obo come together and meet in AyachI to iron out their traditional land.” said Rev. Oliha.