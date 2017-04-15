Nimule: Police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison for defilement

A police officer has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on charges of defiling a young girl in Nimule, Imatong State.

Last month, the Commissioner of Pageri County, Emilio Igga, said a man was arrested after a young girl was found unconscious at a lodge where he slept with her in the town.http://www.eyeradio.org/nimule-police-officer-detained-alleged-defilement/

The convict, only identified as Chol, is said to be a lieutenant colonel in the police service deployed at the border town, Nimule.

According to Tinna Stella Lolik, the programme officer of the civil society organization, Steward Women, the court found Mr. Chol guilty and sentenced him to prison.

“The judgment hearing started in the beginning of last week, the ruling was heard on Friday, and he sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. He is also to pay a fine of SSP 148,000 to the [victim] as a compensation for health and moral injuries sustained,” said Tinna.



According to South Sudan laws, a crime of defilement is punishable by death.