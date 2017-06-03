MSF warns of Cholera outbreak in Bieh state

The Medical Charity, MSF says thousands of Internally Displaced Persons in Pieri village in Bieh state are at risk of Cholera outbreak.

In a statement, MSF says the IDPs from Yuai and Waat fled to Pieri during clashes between armed opposition groups and government forces in February.

MSF says the living conditions of the displaced is deteriorating with many of them staying under trees and are surviving on leaves in the bushes.

It stated that suspected cases of cholera and malnutrition are escalating among the IDPs.

The Medical Charity says it is providing health care for cholera and malnutrition, but the situation is still dire.