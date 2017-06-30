Maridi reports over 70 cases of nodding disease among children

Over 70 cases of Nodding Disease among children have been recorded in Maridi state since mid-last year, the Governor has said.

Nodding disease or syndrome is a mentally and physically disabling disease that only affects children, typically between the ages of 5 and 15 years.

Children affected by the disease experience a complete and permanent stunting of growth leading to mental handicap.

Maridi Governor, Africano Monday said the cases of the disease appeared in the state last year among the children, but it was not confirmed.

Mr. Monday said currently the National Ministry of Health with partners who are working in the state to study the cases.

“They [health partners] have all gathered, and are making research about the disease to know the cause of the disease and the how it can be treated,” Monday said.

He said the Nodding disease has spread to Jubek, Amadi, Gbudwe and Maridi states.

“I told them not to do it in Maridi state alone, it should include; Gbudwe, Jubek, and even Amadi state,” Monday said.

Mr. Monday says the medicine given to the affected children is not very effective because little is known about the disease.

“Since 2016, the statistic that was brought to me about the children and people who are having nodding disease has reached to more than 76 all over the state,” he said.

“These children are being given treatment but it is not healing immediately, despite the fact that they are being treated but the disease is worsening,” said Monday.

The governor called on health partners to join AAH and AMREF in intervening in the situation.