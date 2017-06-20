Luol Deng named captain of the African Bball team

South Sudanese basketball player Luol Deng has been named captain of the African team to the NBA Africa Game, alongside Thabo Sefolosha from South Africa .

The two will lead the African team to the NBA Africa game which will take place on 5 August 2017 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back to Johannesburg to lead #TeamAfrica alongside Thabo,” an excited Luol Deng said.

“The first NBA Africa Game in 2015 was a lot of fun, and it will be a privilege to play in front of our African fans once again.”

Luol Deng is a South Sudanese professional basketball player who plays with Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

He previously played for Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat in the U.S in most NBA seasons.

The NBA Africa Game will take place after the 15th edition of Basketball without Borders (BWB) Africa.

The games are supported by UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA).