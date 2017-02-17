Kodok: ICRC receives dozens of wounded people

ICRC says its medical team operating at Kodok Hospital in Fashoda state has been receiving dozens of wounded people due “upsurge of violence” in the area.

There have been reports of renewed fighting between the army and opposition forces loyal to Gen Johnson Olony in the northern part of the country, particularly in Malakal and Wau Shilluk (in the neighboring Central Upper Nile State).

At least 20,000 thousand civilians have been displaced. Besides, 33,000 people are under the protection of UNMISS in Malakal.

Since the clashes started last month, no casualties have been reported.

In a telephone interview on Friday, the head of ICRC sub-delegation for Upper Nile, Jean-Nicolas Paquet-Rouleau, told Eye Radio that those seeking medical assistance were being brought from different locations where fighting has been taking place.

However, ICRC says the hospital continued to provide medical service to the community, including the normal number of consultations per week.

“The hospital receives, on average, about 800 consultations a week,” Mr Nicholas stated.

The medical consultations per week is for all diseases.

Due to the resurgence of the violence, the number of those seeking medical assistance at the hospital increased. The medical staff of ICRC provided assistance to the newly received patients, in addition to the regular services to the community of Kodok.

Mr. Nicholas said their medical staffs working at the health facility have been overwhelmed by the increasing number of patients.

“We had to transfer some of the patients to the other [ICRC-] supported hospitals in Maiwut,” he added.

Mr Nicholas did not specify whether the patients includes soldiers or civilians.

He revealed that ICRC, in collaboration with the South Sudan Red Cross, are working together to respond to the needs of the people affected by the conflict.

