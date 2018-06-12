Kiir orders return of grabbed Islamic Council land

President Salva Kiir has vowed to ensure that the Islamic Council is given back its grabbed pieces of land.

The Muslim community has been complaining about its properties, especially in Juba town, Malakia, Konyo-konyo.

President Kiir – who was addressing Islamic faithfuls during the Iftar in Juba on Monday – ordered security chiefs to address the issue.

“I have promise you … the properties of the Muslim community that have been grabbed will be returned to them,” said Kiir.

“I am giving orders even if those who are responsible for the implementation are not here, I will get them tomorrow in the office. But I know the minister of national security is here with us.”

According to the Islamic Council, some of the pieces of land were grabbed after independence.