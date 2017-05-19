Kiir meets Malong in Juba

The Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, says President Salva Kiir and the former SPLA Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan, have reconciled.

Ateny Wek Ateny said the two leaders reconciled during a meeting at the Office of the President on Thursday.

General Malong left Juba for Yirol last week, hours after his removal from office.

He returned to Juba over the weekend, following a phone call conversation with the President.

They first met earlier this week, but Mr Ateny said there were no resolutions.

“There was no other alternatives but for them to get back to normalcy because people were so worried about any possible show-down that may arise, according to how people have perceived it,” Ateny said.

Mr. Ateny said that General Malong explained to President Salva Kiir why he left Juba after he was relieved from office, but Mr Ateny could not discuss the reasons.

“They have accepted to reconciled, and the reconciliation took place in front of all the delegates,” he added.



Mr. Ateny also said President Salva Kiir was concerned about General Malong’s heath, and wanted him to go for further medical check up.

Last week, President Kiir reported that General Malong was experiencing a high-blood pressure.