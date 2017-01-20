Kapoeta cancels exam paper results due to anomaly

The Ministry of Education in Kapoeta state has cancelled results of a Primary Living Examinations paper due to irregularity.

While marking Social Studies question paper, markers realized that the candidates were scoring abnormal marks.

Those who answered the paper garnered 100% because an answer sheet was mistakenly attached to the test papers when they took the exams.

“When we started marking, every candidate was getting a hundred percent because the answer sheets were attached to the question papers,” Serathing Amoya Marino, Director of Quality Assurance and Standard at the ministry, told Eye Radio.

She said some centers boycotted the paper after discovering the anomaly.

“Other centers realized there were answers together with the questions, so they never bothered to sit for it.”

More than 400 pupils sat for the exams last year, with more than 130 of them being female candidates.

Mr. Marino said the ministry will use their SST mock results, a decision he said must first be approved by the Ministry of General Education.