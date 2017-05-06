Report says Juba has been calm for the last 4 months

A report released by a South Sudanese civil society group indicates that Juba has been relatively calm in the last four months.

The South Sudan Network for Democracy and Elections released the report after conducting a public opinion survey in the town since December last year.

The Executive Director of the organization, Rajab Mohandis, says the local people say the improved security is due to efforts to carry out disarmament and road checks in Juba.

He says the civil society group welcomes the move by the relatively the intervention from the Minister of Interior and other security departments.

“Guns violence went down, night robbery reduced; weapons were collected from the civilians and from an authorized soldiers. They also said that criminals were apprehended and they were happy about this,” said Mohandis.

Mr. Mohandis said the finding show that the citizens are very happy with the changes of attitude among security forces.

“The citizens were actually happy that the security forces were polite to the citizens and that they treated the citizens with respect. They express their support for this change in attitude or treatment towards the civil population,” he said.

Mr. Rajaf called on the Government to expand the same intervention to all the states of the country.