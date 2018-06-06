Journalist passes on

A relative of a journalist who died on Tuesday has described him as a loveable young man.

David Ladu Lomeling – a former news presenter for the UN-owned Radio Miraya – passed away last evening after a long illness.

According to his uncle, Lomeling died of liver failure at the age of 41.

According to his uncle, Felix Wani, said late David Ladu Lomeling was a loveable person.

“He is a loveable man. All of [us] liked him very much and we would have wished for him to stay for more years so that people can get the training he has in journalism and in comedy.”

Lomeling is survived by his wife and three daughters.