Jonglei officials suspended over alleged mismanagement of funds

In Jonglei State, three deputy mayors of Bor municipality have been suspended for allegedly mismanaging 1.5 million pounds, the governor and the Bor town mayor have said.

They include Machar Machol, the deputy Mayor for administration and finance; Deng Garang Thuch, the deputy for Health; and Abraham Achiek, Ajith, the deputy mayor for Land Utility.

Bor Town Mayor Akim Ajieth told Eye Radio’s reporter Achiek that he handed over the money to the officials before taking a leave last year;

Preliminary investigation showed that the men failed to account for the money.

The men were suspended early this week to allow for further investigation, which Mr Ajieth said would last a month.

Jonglei Governor Philip Aguer told Eye Radio in Bor that the suspensions were an “administrative issue”.

“They will return to their offices when the period mentioned by state authority is over,” the Governor stated.

The officials, who were appointed by the governor last year, were not immediately available for comment.