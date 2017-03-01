Important peace deal components not implemented – Diplomat

Important components of the peace agreement aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict in 2013 have not yet been implemented, a diplomat has said.

The Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan, Gunnar Andreas Holm, told Eye Radio that parties to the agreement have mainly been focusing “too much” on positions and “power-sharing” rather than reforms.

“The key components of the peace agreement that I’d like to call the reform packages have not been implemented,” Amb Holm said during the Dawn show.

He said reforms are very much needed to resolve the conflict and put South Sudan back on track for development to take place.

“We’re talking about economic reforms, political reforms, economic reforms, legal reforms; a large package of absolutely critical changes and reforms that are needed to address the underlying causes of the conflict,” he stressed.

Amb Holms said although the national dialogue will address a number of issues, the peace agreement should be the main focus:

“The peace agreement is the main focus, because, through the implementation of that, we will also address a number of issues and concerns that the national dialogue will also address.”

President Salva Kiir unveiled his plans for the national dialogue in December 2016.

In his address to the NLA on Dec 2016, Mr Kiir outlined a 10-point plan aimed at ending violent conflicts in the country, reconstituting national consensus and saving the country from disintegration, as a way of ushering in peace, stability, and prosperity.