Illegal home occupants begin to leave ‘willingly’

The Acting SPLA Spokesperson has said some families that had illegally occupied homes have started vacating them willingly.

Last week, the SPLA gave those who occupied houses of others since the conflict broke out less than 10 days to leave or be evicted by force.

The army said the process was to allow South Sudanese to participate in the national dialogue.

“There is no way you can dialogue with your brother and sister when their houses are still being occupied. So people are moving out of these houses,” he told Eye Radio.

Col Domic says they have identified more than 3,000 houses in areas around Juba occupied by individuals who are not the rightful owners.

He said more than 47 people have expressed their readiness to evacuate those houses.

Col Domic says land has been allocated for them in Luri by the County authorities.

He said they will visit areas of Mangateen and Mia Saba and then tomorrow, they will proceed to Juba Na Bari.

They will also visit areas of Khor William, Gumbo and Sherkat in collaboration with the commissioner of Rajaf.