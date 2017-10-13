IGAD foreign ministers in Juba to consult gov’t

A delegation of IGAD Foreign Ministers has arrived in Juba to start consultation with the Government on the Revitalization Forum.

The delegation that arrived in the country on Friday is headed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and Sudan, Dr. Workneh Gobeyehu and Professor Ibrahim Ghandour respectively.

South Sudan Foreign Affairs Minister Deng Alor said the delegation will meet with President Salva Kiir, his cabinet, and other political parties.

“I hope it will be a successful mission because we need this revitalization; we have accepted this revitalization as a government and as political forces,” said Mr. Alor.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister said they will consulate with all the parties to the peace agreement in the country.

Dr. Workneh Gobeyehu said the revitalization of the peace agreement is a sign of hope in South Sudan.

“We hope that especially by the people of South Sudan and the support from the neighboring countries the peace will be revealed,” he said.

For his part, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said they have already met with the various South Sudanese opposition groups.

“First, they are with peace in South Sudan. Second, they are with the revitalization process. Thirdly, they should stop the war and fight immediately as the peace process began,” he said.

“These are three principles we which IGAD will start with; so we found very good spirit and we hope that this spirit will include everyone to reach peace.”

The delegation will be in Juba for two days.