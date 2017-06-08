Gov’t to provides fuel and seeds to farmers – Onyoti

Farmers will be given fuel for tractors and seeds during this planting season, the National Minister of Agriculture and Food Security has said.

Onyoti Adigo told Eye Radio that the ministry has acquired money to purchase fuel from Sudan and East African.

He says this will be provided to farmers in the three regions of Greater Upper Nile, Bahr el Ghazal, and Equatoria.

“One of the issues which we are going to do is mostly how to help people with the tractors with fuel. Now we are having some little amount of money in which we are going to help them. We will be getting fuel from the north, either Sudan or from the East Africa and the areas such as here in Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria and some parts of Bahr el Ghazal like Yirol, we get come fuel for them. How little it is it will make some difference,” said Onyoti.

Mr. Onyoti has also said the Ministry and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization will launch distribution of seeds next week in Juba.

“On the twelve of this month, we are going to launch seeds distribution here in Juba together with FAO and the authorities of Jubek state,” Onyoti said.

Mr. Onyoti has called on the national government to provide security for farmers, especially to prevent interference by cattle keepers.