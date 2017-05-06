Committee set to address communial violence in Jonglei and Buma – Makuei

The Council of Ministers has formed a high-level committee chaired by the 1st Vice President to resolve communal conflicts between Jonglei and Buma states.

This comes after a report presented by the Minister of National Security and the Deputy Minister of Defense on the clashes between the youths of the two communities.

The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, says the government has decided to take the issue seriously and called the youths from the two communities refrain from violence.

He said the 10 member committee has been given an urgent mission to make contacts with the governments of both states.

“This committee is set up by the Government; it has been given an urgent mission to make contacts with the two communities and the Governments of the two states so that they cease all these hostilities and resolve their issues through peace and dialogue,” said Makuei.

Mr. Makuei said the cabinet has called the youth from the two communities to accept a peace conference that is about to take place in Kapoeta State.

The committee comprises of the Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior, Minister of National Security, Minister of Information and the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Labor among others.