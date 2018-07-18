GBV among S. Sudanese refugees on the rise in Uganda

There is an increase in cases of gender-based violence among South Sudan refugees in Moyo district, according to the Ugandan police.

The cases include defilement, rape, battery and other abuses against girls and women in Morobi settlement camp in Itula Sub- County where tens of thousands of refugees are sheltering.

Stephen Agaba, the police Commander said the security situation in the settlement camp is clam.

“The security situation here in Moyo is calm there is no course of alarm,” he said.

Mr Agaba goes on to say the only problem facing the refugees are the cases of gender-based violence:

“Of recent, we have experienced a high number of cases registered and most especially from the settlement camps which include GBV cases, defilement, attempted rape, rape and cattle theft.”

Speaking to Eye Radio from the border town, Stephen Agaba said the police are using community policing to sensitize the refugees to live harmoniously among themselves.

“We are doing community policing and trying to sensitize them to see a way of leaving harmoniously,” he added.

Uganda hosts about one million south Sudanese refugees who sought refuge after being displaced by the ongoing conflict which erupted in December 2013 and July 2016.