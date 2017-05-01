Bright stars crashes Oceanic stars of Somalia

South Sudan national team the Bright Stars booked their place in the next round of regional qualifying for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Sunday, defeating Somalia 2-0 in Juba.

South Sudanese turned up in large numbers to cheer their home team as they continued the form of winning at home and not conceding a goal.

Goals from Wurube Robert Duku and James Joseph Moga helped South Sudan complete a 4-1 overall victory in the Central Eastern Zone qualifier to set up a meeting with Uganda in the next round.

South Sudan beat Somalia 2-1 in the first league in Djibouti a week ago.

Speaking after the game, the Somalia Coach Mawa Haurna wished the Bright Stars all the best in the game against Uganda.

“I loved the two team, they played very well though they are still young but they showed they have the ability to compete with other countries. I want to wish South Sudan all the best when the take on Uganda in the next round. South Sudan is my home because I come from Arua in Uganda which is next to South Sudan; I always follow their football activities”.

The game with Uganda will be played over two leagues on the 14th and 21st of July 2017.