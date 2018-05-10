Failure to punish ceasefire violators undermines HLRF – Norway

Failure to punish ceasefire deal violators undermine the ongoing revitalization forum, according to the government of Norway.

Other bodies, including the IGAD and African Union, have expressed similar concerns recently.

There have been reports of renewed fighting in the Upper Nile and Equatoria regions, in which civilians and aid workers were killed and more civilians displaced.

Some aid groups, notably ICRC, were forced to suspend operations due to the conflict.

This is seen as a violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement the warrying parties signed in December last year.

“Failure to publish violation reports as required under CTSAMM and a lack of accountability for violations will undermine the integrity and credibility of the peace process,” the Norwegian government said in a statement.

It added that it is vital that those who violate the ceasefire agreement face the consequences of their actions.

The statement was released ahead of the continuation of the High Level Revitalization Forum which is expected to take place next week.

“We hope that the consultations will bring a renewed sense of energy and commitment from the parties and will ultimately lead to lasting peace in South Sudan,” the statement added.

Norway called on all parties to make compromises during the upcoming session of the HLRF and to deliver an inclusive and revitalized peace agreement, for the benefit of the people of South Sudan and the region as a whole.