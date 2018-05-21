Elia questions IGAD’s capability

The Minister of Cabinet affairs has questioned IGAD’s capability to resolve the conflict in the country.

Dr Martin Elia Lomuro – who is one of the government delegates to the peace talks – alleges that the IGAD mediation team lacks qualified officials who can lead the process.

According to Martin, IGAD is not controlling the ongoing peace forum because it is allowing other views which are not related to the objectives of the forum to be discussed. However, he did not mention them.

“IGAD is not imposing itself for the parties to comply with the objectives of the forum. So people are allowed to talk anything and to talk anyhow. It doesn’t help, and that’s my first frustration,” Dr Lomuro told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview in Addis Ababa.

The ongoing High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

It is now being mediated by the South Sudan Council of Churches and thereafter, IGAD would decide on the way forward.

But Dr Martin said IGAD lacks experienced politicians who can successfully mediate the process.

“My second frustration is that the team of the IGAD special envoy does not have politicians who have experience of how to handle political issues,” he added.

IGAD is yet to comment on the allegations.