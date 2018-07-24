UN condemns attacks on NGOs in Maban

The United Nations agencies have condemned the attacks on aid workers and facilities in Maban in Northern Upper Nile State.

On Monday, some angry youth in Bunj area burnt down some NGO offices for what they called employment discrimination by the aid groups and UN agencies there.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the violence started as a peaceful protest but quickly turned violent.

This led to the attacks and looting and torching of humanitarian premises and damage to humanitarian vehicles.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Adnan Khan, urged all involved to immediately cease such actions.

“I strongly condemn today’s attacks against aid workers and facilities in Maban and urge all involved to immediately cease such actions,” he said.

“Aid workers, regardless of where they are from, sacrifice their time and all too often their safety to save people affected by the South Sudan crisis. They are free to work in any part of the country in line with the law of the land.”

He called on all authorities to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers in areas under their control across the country and to work to prevent future threats against them.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency said two UN staff were injured in the attack.

It said the security environment remains fluid and unpredictable.

“This is an act of senseless violence towards humanitarians and deeply regrettable,” said Vincent Kwesi Parker, UNHCR Deputy Representative and officer in charge in South Sudan.

The refugee agency added that UN peacekeepers were immediately deployed to support humanitarian organizations and re-establish order.