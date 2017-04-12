Civil servants to receive salaries with new adjustments

The Ministry of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development says civil servants may soon receive their salaries with an increment adjustment.

Last year, the national government directed for a pay-rise to all civil servants after the devaluation of the pound.

According to the new pay scale, civil servants at grade 1 to 4 will have their current basic salary multiplied by two to make the new scale.

Those in grade 5 to 9 will have their salaries almost tripled while those in grade 10 to17 will have their current basic salary multiplied by three.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Public Service, Juma Yoane, said the process of the new increment delayed due to the economic crisis.

“The only problem hindering our work is money, but we at the Ministry are working to see [to it] that our civil servants get their salaries in a new pay scale,” said Yoane.



He said the two ministries; the Finance and that of Labor and Public Service have been task to adjust the salaries of all civil servants.