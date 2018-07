Members of the public have expressed anger over the government loan of 40,000 dollars offered to each Member of Parliament amidst economic crisis.

According to reports, the 400 MPs are expected to spend the money, which totals about 16 million dollars, on vehicles.

However, the cash was given to the lawmakers just weeks after they extended President Salva Kiir’s office term for 3 years.

Some residents of Juba say they are not happy with the decision: