Cervical cancer screening: 7 women test positive

A cervical cancer screening conducted in Juba recently shows that nearly 4% of women who volunteered for the examination tested positive, a doctor has said.

A total of 196 volunteers turned up for the disease clinical screening in January 2017. Only 7 were positive.

The Campaign was organized by Hope Cancer Foundation in partnership with Al Cardinal Group of Companies and Medicare specialist Center.

The 3-day campaign was under the theme: “Early Detection Saves Lives.’’

Dr. Chan Deng Malual says those tested positive are all mothers.

“So it’s an eye opener and also a milestone in Juba because there has never been screening for any tumor before,” he said.

Cervical cancer is cancer arising from the cervix. It’s due to the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

An estimated one million-plus women worldwide are currently living with cervical cancer, according to the World Health Organization.

It says many have no access to health services for prevention, curative treatment or palliative care.

