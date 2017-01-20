CEPO lauds move against illegal home occupation

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization has welcomed the SPLA’s warning to those occupying other peoples’ houses in Juba to vacate or face forceful eviction.

On Wednesday, the army spokesperson, Santo Domic said the order was issued by Paul Malong Awan.

In response, Edmond Yakani, who is CEPO’s Executive director, says if the houses are vacated, some people may voluntarily return to their homes.

“There were some people who were arguing in the POCs that they couldn’t get out because their houses have been occupied by others, but [with the order, some of them may voluntarily decide to return to their houses,” Yakani said.

Illegal occupation of houses began after the conflict erupted in December 2013.

The measure gave those individuals 10 days to leave the houses. The ultimatum ends next week.

Mr. Domic said this would enable those whose houses were illegally taken return to their homes and participate in the national dialogue.