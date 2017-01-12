British soldiers to join UNMISS soon

About 400 British soldiers will soon arrive in South Sudan as part of the UN mission.

With this number, UK ambassador to South Sudan Tim says South Sudan will be the only country hosting the biggest number of UK soldiers in the world.

Mr Tim told Eye Radio that the troops will engage in various activities, including engineering and protection of structures within the UNMISS camps.

He said bilateral talks with the government on the matter are ongoing.

“It’s being negotiated now and we hope that in the next few weeks the first troops will arrive,”

However, British government critics last year criticized the move, saying sending in more troops is “a high-risk gamble in the absence of a credible peace process” for ending the 3-year-old civil war that has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people.

They say a long-term international strategy for South Sudan is lacking and that by concentrating attention on force protection, the western powers risk neglecting the more important peace process and the country’s pressing humanitarian needs, the Guardian reported.