Ateny: Kiir is not stepping down, such reports are false rumors

Reports that President Salva Kiir is stepping down from office are false rumors, the Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny has said.

Mr. Ateny says the rumors were circulated by some media houses in Khartoum.

He dismissed the reports at a press conference at the Presidential Palace, J1 Monday afternoon.

According to the reports by a newspaper in Khartoum, Mr Ateny said, the replacement plan was hatched at a recent meeting of senior officials in Juba.

He said this report is false.