7,000 Manyo households in need of aid

Over 7,000 households are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Manyo County, Fashoda State, according to an official.

County commissioner Oyath Ochol says the households are mainly returnees from the Sudan, who fled their homes due by insecurity following the outbreak of the conflict in 2013.

“As I’m talking to you now, we are in dire need of food; we need medical supplies; and clean drinking water,” Mr Ochol told Eye Radio.

He attributed the situation to absence of humanitarian groups in the area.

He added: “There is nothing that can help these people since NGOs have suspended their activities due to insecurity.”