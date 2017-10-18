3 places to be considered world heritage sites

Three places in South Sudan are being considered by UNESCO for the world heritage site listing.

They include the Sudd Wetlands, Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape, and Deim Zubier Slave Route Site.

In a statement, UNESCO said South Sudan submitted three heritage sites be included on its first ever Tentative List of potential World Heritage site in early October.

A ‘Tentative List’ is a detailed inventory of natural, cultural heritage sites, highlighting their potential in the ‘Outstanding Universal Value’.

“Ever since the ratification of its World Heritage convention2016, South Sudan has been working closely to identify its natural potential, culture and mixed heritage sites, ” the statement read.

The UN agency said such potentials are needed to be included in its national inventory of properties in considering having an outstanding universal value.

The international Convention is aimed to protect and preserve cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.

“The three sites that were put forward by South Sudan were chosen from a long list of natural and cultural heritage,” statement added.

UNESCO said the sites were reviewed by the national team during a June 2016 workshop organized in Juba.