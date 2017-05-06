23 killed, 15 injured and 7 abducted on the Juba – Bor road’s ambushes

At least 23 people have been killed in two separate attacks on the Juba-Bor Road, the Minister of Information in Jonglei State has said.

Akech Dengdit says a land-cruiser heading to Bor was first ambushed and 10 people were killed and then later a bus was attacked on the same road.

He said the incidents happened yesterday Friday in Sudan-Safari, an area in Gemeza County, Terekeka State.

Mr. Akech told Eye Radio that 15 people were injured in the two attacks and seven others abducted.

He called on people in Terekeka and Jonglei to remain calm as authorities investigate the incidents.

“The number has increased to twenty-three people and it’s very sad. People need to be calm, the authorities and leadership in Jonglei and Terekeka are talking, we want to find what happened and who is the mastermind behind this terrible attack by killing the passengers and innocent people who are just traveling,” Akech said.

On his part, Gemezza County Executive Director, John Lado said he had no information about the incident.

“I do not know, I came yesterday from Juba, and I don’t know the details of what had happened,” he said.