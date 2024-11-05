Yambio residents decry rise in armed robberies

Residents of Yambio County in Western Equatoria State are calling on the authorities to beef up security amid rising armed robberies in the capital.

Some of them who spoke to Eye Radio says armed robbers have often been targeting houses and looting civilian properties during night time.

According to the residents, there been for weeks now a lot gun shots at night especially in Yambio town, causing fear among the civilian population.

As a result, people have restricted their movement or even sitting on their compounds during late evening hours.

“What is happening in Yambio town is that, when it reaches 7pm, armed men come to the houses and take money, phones, motorbikes and everything they find valuable .

“Nowadays, we do not sleep well at night and we are tired of hearing gunshots every day. Let the government enforce security here”, said resident Oliver James.

The residents are appealing to the authorities to enforce security, adding that some of them even fear to go their farms.

“In my area, we need good security so that we can go to the farm without fear or even move at night and sit with relatives outside. In my area, armed men move at night and this causes fear”, said Mama Victoria.

Meanwhile, others have urged the government to prioritize teacher’s salaries so that children receive quality education.

“Our education system here is very weak, we do not have strong education here. We appeal to our government to create more education here for us in Yambio, teachers are not paid in time and it allows our children to be moving on the road side.”

Adding his voice, Theresa Gabriel said: “We do not want our children to go the market and become thiefs. Now children go to school but the sometimes the teachers refuse to teach because of the issue of salary.”

Since the signing of the 2028 peace agreement, citizens in Western Equatoria like those in other parts of the country have continued to call for deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces to address the challenges of insecurity.

