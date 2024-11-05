Upper Nile commissioners’ forum kicks off in Malakal

A three-day commissioners’ forum has kicked off today in Malakal town of upper Nile with focus on the powers and responsibilities of local government institutions for efficient governance .

Governor of Upper Nile State James Odhok Oyay officiated the forum’s opening ceremony.

Nyanuer Willam Nyuon, the state minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement says the forum is to revisit the Local Government Act, 2009 and formulate effective strategies that address the Upper Nile State’s challenges and improve the overall well-being of all its inhabitants.

“This forum is going to cover the objectives and the general view of the Local Government, Act, 2009 with focus on, Local Government Council, the role of counselors in development, the powers of commissioners, the power of mayor and his deputies, the power of executive directors as well as chief executive officers ,” he said.

In his address, Governor Odhok hopes the local leaders will prevail over the past hatred and tribalism which characterized Upper Nile politics over the years.

“Sincerely, when we came to the state here, people were not greeting each other, and each tribe had an agenda against the other tribe, but what we said all of us are sons of Upper Nile and we have to work together for the interest of Malakal.”

The Governor emphasized on collaboration from the county officials , citing and cabinet ministers have complained of their interference in their work.

“There are complaints from some ministers saying that commissioners are interfering with their work affairs, and we said this things will not solve itself of we do not discuss those things.

Meanwhile Mr. Odhok asked the ministers who are also taking part in the forum to speak out their grievances to pave way for new resolves and put an end to the disputes.

“I want the ministers to say what are facing them from the commissioners, so that we can put everyone on line and ensure nobody will interferes with responsibilities of another person in order to avoid cross-cutting issues.

