Kiir, Ruto to meet in Juba over Tumaini Initiative

President Salva Kiir is expected to receive his Kenyan Counterpart William Ruto in Juba on Wednesday to update him on the Tumaini Initiative, according to the head-of-state press secretary.

Lilly Martin Manyiel said President Ruto’s working visit is in response to President Kiir’s request to meet with him in Juba.

“President William Ruto of Kenya will be coming tomorrow, upon the invitation of H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit. As you are all aware, President Ruto is entrusted by H.E.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit to lead and guide the dialogue, the Tumaini Initiative which is taking place in Kenya right now”, she confirmed.



Mrs. Manyiel said President Ruto will inform, compare notes, touch base and update H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the peace talks.

She described the anticipated meeting between Kiir and Ruto as crucial, adding that it put to rest speculations that the Tumaini Initiative has been abandoned.

“This visit will be important too because it will put to rest impressions out there. There are so many impressions going out there that H.E. the President has aborted, abandoned and is no longer interested in the Tumaini Initiative.

“H.E. the President has said on record that on his watch South Sudan will not go back to war again”, she stressed.

Last month, the Chief Mediator of the Kenya-led peace negotiations between the South Sudan government and opposition groups – Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo – told The East African newspaper that parties would sign the final agreement in November 2024.

He said the Tumaini Initiative has already completed nine protocols on key agenda items and will finalize the pending.

Sumbeiywo, who also mediated the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement that guaranteed South Sudan’s path to independence, assured that the current peace negotiations have not collapsed.

The unity government and opposition alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders, kicked off negotiations in May 2024 to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal.

