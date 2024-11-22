Yakani urges President Kiir to address nation on Tongpiny fighting

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) strongly condemns what it said was an “irresponsible act” of security forces following a heavy gun battle in Juba’s Tongpiny area on Thursday.

The clash involving heavy artillery was at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor after a “misunderstanding” between SSPDF soldiers assigned to guard his home, army spokesperson said shortly after the incident.

Maj. Gen Lul Ruai told Eye Radio the situation has since been brought under control.

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani said the President should address the nation immediately on the situation of the military confrontation that erupted when most of the city residents were still in the streets.

“It is essential to tell the nation factual information and a way forward for seeking a durable solution. The President should speak to the nation today and offer concrete ways forward for the negative developing situation,” the activist said.

“The gun class and the political leaders are getting more used to violence for resolving their political difference in the middle of the civil population.”

Mr. Yakani said the violence was unacceptable and said the “culture of governing through crisis” should not be nurtured in South Sudan.

“The political leaders should realize that lack of respect for human rights and rule of law standards always drag the society into violence. Political attitudes of indiscipline and premature decision making normally is a curse and it always leads to grave mistakes but our political leaders always never learn from their mistakes.”

The civil society group calls on the police to protect civilians and their properties from thugs wanting to take advantage of the situation to loot and vandalize, while encouraging the organized forces to shun unlawful acts.

In October, President Kiir removed Gen. Akol Koor from his long-held position as Director General of the National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau, and appointed him Governor of Warrap State before the appointment was later revoked.