Juba airport operating as normal despite heavy night shooting: Director

The Director of Juba International Airport (JIA), Kur Kuol assures the public that flight schedules have not been affected by the shooting incident that occurred in Juba on Friday night.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday morning, Mr. Kuol confirmed that operations at the airport are running smoothly, with no reported disruptions following clashes between two military forces a few meters from the airport.

The incident was at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor and occurred after a “misunderstanding” between SSPDF soldiers assigned to guard his home, the army spokesperson said shortly after the incident.

The airport director stated that the Turkish Airlines flight successfully landed at JIA early on Friday at approximately 6:00 AM, as scheduled.

“Actually, there is no problem. Our airport is operating as usual and nothing has been affected. Last time when there was a strike in Kenya, flights and the airport were not closed.”

Kuol emphasized that both domestic and international flights are continuing as normal.

“We cannot close the airport because this is a minor incident. So, the public should not panic. This morning, the Turkish Airlines flight landed at around 6:00 AM. Operations are running normally; there are no problems, and even the roads are very clear.”

The reassurance comes after concerns were raised about the potential impact of the gun battle in Juba on key infrastructure and services, including the airport.

Koul reiterated that the airport remains committed to ensuring safety and reliability for all passengers and airlines operating in and out of Juba.

