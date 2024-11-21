Gen. Lul urges calm after SSPDF soldiers clash at ex-spy chief’s residence in Juba

Heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor in Juba, following a confrontation between SSPDF soldiers assigned to guard his home. According to the army spokesperson, the situation has since been brought under control.



Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that upon hearing the gunfire, the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Santino Wol, immediately rushed to the scene and took control of the situation.

“There was indeed an exchange of gunfire this evening, and this happened at the residence of ex-spy chief General Akol Koor,” he stated.

“There was a misunderstanding between our soldiers; we have two layers of security team. We have the outer protection force that is protecting his (Akol Koor) residence, and we have his (Akol Koor) close protection force,” Maj Gen Lul said.

“As a result, they exchanged gunfire. However, from the eruption of the exchange of gunfire, the Chief of Defense Forces rushed to the scene of the shooting, calmed down the situation and succeeded in containing further shooting, further investigation to ascertain the cause of the shooting will be carried out”, he said.

When asked about the impact on civilians, Maj. Gen. Lul stated that the army has not yet confirmed any civilian casualties but confirmed that two SSPDF soldiers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

“As time goes by, we will do an investigation to find if there were civilian causalities. But it was clearly between our forces.

When asked if Gen. Akol was under house arrest, Maj. Gen. Lul clarified, “He was instructed to remain in his residence. I wouldn’t say he was under arrest, but he was directed to stay within the confines of his home.

“I didn’t get a paper that indicated a reason for the confinement within his residence, but I can confirm he was instructed to remain within the confine of his residence, and extra protection forces were deployed to ensure his safety,” he added.

