Yakani applauds parliament’s probe into peace fund

A civil society activist commended the parliament for grilling the national cabinet minister over the alleged “diversion” of 10 million US dollars meant for peace-related institutions.

Cabinet Minister Dr. Elia Lomuro’s summon on June 6, came a month after four peace institutions petitioned the legislature over the diverted budget.

The deprived institutions include the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), the National Constitutional Amendments Committee (NCAC), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Judicial Reform Committee (JRC).

Taking the stand, Dr. Lomuro admitted to having diverted the 15 billion pounds meant for peace implementation to special projects, although he refuted the parliament’s use of 10 million dollars.

The cabinet minister revealed that the fund was used for special projects, including facilitating a peace process with the National Salvation Front and a payment to a foreign company.

Reacting to the summon, Edmond Yakani, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) welcomed the move by the parliamentary committee.

“I appreciate the parliament for standing firm and boldly to question some members of the executive organ of the government on the abuse of funding allocated for the implementation of the peace agreement,” he said.

“We wish you to continue further digging out how the money of 10 million which was a peace fund were being used for special initiative or special projects.”

Mr. Yakani urged the legislature to protect public funds from being embezzled or diverted from intended purpose.

Mr. Yakani urged the legislature to protect public funds from being embezzled or diverted from intended purpose.

