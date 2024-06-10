Unity State governor to form floods committee

A meeting of Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top and national parliamentarians from the state resolved to form a committee to respond to the anticipated flooding, among other issues including restoring rule of law and inter-communal peace.

Bim met the lawmakers from various political groups as he prepares to leave for Bentiu to assume his duties after his appointment in a Republican Decree by President Kiir on 20th May.

A statement from his office, the meeting attended by legislators from SPLM, SPLM-IO, and SSOA called for working relationship among the political leaders regardless of their political affiliation.

“The MPs raised…. several issues affecting the state in form of; security concerns, internal conflicts, looming flooding, the need for conflict resolution and development in the state.”

The meeting resolved to form a floods response committee as climate data indicate imminent flooding in the northern parts of the country including Unity following the record rise of water level in Lake Victoria.

The statement did not name the committee or disclose their primary role in mitigating the climate crisis that will cause displacement, outbreak of diseases, flooding of farmlands and crop failure, potential famine and starvation.

IGAD has so far recommended reinforcement of dykes, clearing and improvement of water drainage infrastructures, and early warning on seasonal forecasts through several channels including local radios.

The meeting also recommended that the state government must prioritize rule of law and accountability as well as reconciliation and trust building among communities.

Further, the officials called for crackdown on illegal checkpoints along the Nile, which derail the movement of humanitarian agencies and proper flow of goods and service.

Addressing the lawmakers, Governor Bim called for a join rally with the legislators on peace and reconciliation in Unity State, and promised to work with neighboring states along the Nile to end illegal checkpoints.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Yakani applauds parliament’s probe into peace fund Previous Post