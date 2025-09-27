27th September 2025

What Kiir’s order means for your electricity costs in Juba

Author: James Atem | Published: 11 hours ago

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio)– President Salva Kiir has ordered major reforms in electricity sales in Juba, slashing electricity tariffs across the board for homes, businesses, and government institutions, and completely scrapping the monthly service charge.

The presidential order, announced on state-owned TV on Friday evening, September 26, cites constitutional powers and the findings of a committee that reviewed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

New Reduced Tariffs and Scrapped Fees

The directive introduces sweeping cuts to electricity costs for all sectors:

Consumer Type Old Tariff (per unit) New Tariff (per unit) Percentage Reduction (Approx.)
Domestic (Under 100kW) $0.303 $0.273 10%
Domestic (Over 100kW) $0.316 $0.285 10%
Commercial $0.348 $0.320 8%
Government $0.336 $0.316 6%
Industrial $0.348 $0.320 8%
Key Charges Eliminated or Reduced
  • Monthly Service Charge: The $3 monthly service charge on single-phase connections has been scrapped entirely.
  • Connection Fee: Reduced from $320 to $128.
  • Low-Voltage Extension Fee: Cut from nearly $1,000 to $399.
  • Other Charges: Service charges on three-phase connections, high current meters, and other related fees have been reduced by more than half.

Ownership and Operational Charges

In addition to the tariff cuts, the President ordered a restructuring of the power sector’s ownership and operations:

JEDCO Ownership: The government, through the South Sudan Electricity Corporation (SSEC), must now hold at least 60 percent of shares in the Juba Electric Distribution Company (JEDCO). Ezra Construction and Development Group will retain 40 percent.

PPA Suspension: The Ministry of Energy and Dams has been instructed to suspend and renegotiate the extension of the Power Purchase Agreement.

SSEC Restructuring: The President directed the restructuring of the South Sudan Electricity Corporation to operate as a parastatal (a state-owned enterprise).

