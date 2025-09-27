What Kiir’s order means for your electricity costs in Juba

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio)– President Salva Kiir has ordered major reforms in electricity sales in Juba, slashing electricity tariffs across the board for homes, businesses, and government institutions, and completely scrapping the monthly service charge.
The presidential order, announced on state-owned TV on Friday evening, September 26, cites constitutional powers and the findings of a committee that reviewed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
New Reduced Tariffs and Scrapped Fees
The directive introduces sweeping cuts to electricity costs for all sectors:
Ownership and Operational Charges
In addition to the tariff cuts, the President ordered a restructuring of the power sector’s ownership and operations:
JEDCO Ownership: The government, through the South Sudan Electricity Corporation (SSEC), must now hold at least 60 percent of shares in the Juba Electric Distribution Company (JEDCO). Ezra Construction and Development Group will retain 40 percent.
PPA Suspension: The Ministry of Energy and Dams has been instructed to suspend and renegotiate the extension of the Power Purchase Agreement.
SSEC Restructuring: The President directed the restructuring of the South Sudan Electricity Corporation to operate as a parastatal (a state-owned enterprise).
